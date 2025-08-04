ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
Metaplanet has purchased additional Bitcoin for its treasury, advancing its goal of holding 210,000 BTC by 2027. Metaplanet has acquired 463 additional Bitcoin (BTC) for ¥7.995 billion ($55.17 million) at an average price of ¥17.27 million($119,163) per BTC, according to…Metaplanet has purchased additional Bitcoin for its treasury, advancing its goal of holding 210,000 BTC by 2027. Metaplanet has acquired 463 additional Bitcoin (BTC) for ¥7.995 billion ($55.17 million) at an average price of ¥17.27 million($119,163) per BTC, according to…

Metaplanet acquires 463 BTC, bringing total holdings to 17,595

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/04 13:13
Bitcoin
BTC$93,176.05-0.50%

Metaplanet has purchased additional Bitcoin for its treasury, advancing its goal of holding 210,000 BTC by 2027.

Summary
  • Metaplanet added 463 BTC on August 4, bringing total holdings to 17,595 BTC.
  • BTC Yield year-to-date is 170%, with bitcoin per share rising 22× in 11 months.
  • Capital raise, bond redemptions, and expansion targets signal continued BTC accumulation.

Metaplanet has acquired 463 additional Bitcoin (BTC) for ¥7.995 billion ($55.17 million) at an average price of ¥17.27 million($119,163) per BTC, according to an Aug. 4 disclosure. This purchase increases the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 17,595 BTC, valued at ¥261.28 billion ($1.80 billion).

The latest acquisition contributes to a year-to-date BTC Yield of 170%, with the most recent quarter-to-date yield at 24.6%. BTC Yield is Metaplanet’s key performance indicator for assessing shareholder accretion, measuring Bitcoin per fully diluted share growth over time. As of Aug. 4, the company’s Bitcoin per fully diluted share stands at 0.0201, up from 0.00088 less than a year ago.

Metaplanet has scaled rapidly through equity issuance and debt financing. Since June 30 alone, the company has added over 4,200 BTC, largely funded by the exercise of stock acquisition rights. Its July bond redemptions, totaling ¥12.75 billion ($88.99 million), were also financed through this route.

Strategic Bitcoin vision backed by capital raises

On Aug. 2, Metaplanet announced a ¥3.73 billion ($25.74 million) preferred share offering with a 6% annual dividend to fund future BTC purchases. The company aims to hold 30,000 BTC by year-end and 100,000 BTC by 2026, with a longer-term goal of 210,000 BTC by 2027.

Chief executive officer Simon Gerovich describes Bitcoin as a hedge against yen weakness and sovereign debt risks. Metaplanet also plans to acquire a digital bank to generate yield from its Bitcoin reserves.

Its stock is up 179% year-to-date and 1,391% over the past year, driven by investor enthusiasm for its Strategy-style Bitcoin strategy. In Q1 FY2025, Metaplanet reported record revenue of ¥877 million ($6.05 million) and operating profit of ¥593 million ($4.09 million).

Market Opportunity
Bitcoin Logo
Bitcoin Price(BTC)
$93,176.05
$93,176.05$93,176.05
-0.50%
USD
Bitcoin (BTC) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

The post USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: USDC’s growth continues to exceed USDT for the second year
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:21
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics, not crypto fundamentals, will drive the next major leg higher for BTC.
Share
Crypto.news2026/01/07 06:41

Trending News

More

USDC Surpasses USDT in Growth for Second Year

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for Bitcoin to rip: Arthur Hayes

Solana’s Perpetual DEX Volume Hits $451.2 Billion in 2025

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$93,176.05
$93,176.05$93,176.05

-0.50%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,274.49
$3,274.49$3,274.49

+0.06%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.3064
$2.3064$2.3064

-1.83%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$140.74
$140.74$140.74

-0.60%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14927
$0.14927$0.14927

-0.48%