Publicly listed company H100 Group plans to raise approximately $2.2 million to purchase more Bitcoin Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 14:00 Share

PANews reported on August 4 that according to an official announcement, Swedish listed company H100 Group announced that it plans to issue new shares to raise approximately 21.2 million Swedish kronor (2.2 million US dollars). The net proceeds after deducting relevant expenses will be used to seek investment opportunities within the framework of the company's Bitcoin reserve strategy.

Market Opportunity Moonveil Price (MORE) $0,00273 $0,00273 $0,00273 -2,04% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Moonveil (MORE) Live Price Chart Buy MORE Now