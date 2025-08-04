ExchangeDEX+
ChainOpera AI multi-agent group function was launched, driving growth in both developers and users, with the number of paying users exceeding 300,000.

PANews
2025/08/04
PANews reported on August 4th that the ChainOpera AI platform has officially launched the Multi-Agent Group feature, allowing users to organize multiple AI agents into collaborative teams to complete more complex and high-frequency tasks. This feature has been initially implemented in high-value scenarios such as Smart Trading, allowing users to call on different strategic trading agents to collaborate on operations such as token scanning, quick top-ups, and profit optimization (stop-loss and take-profit).

In the next phase, ChainOpera will work with the community to continuously build multi-agent groups around vertical scenarios such as smart trading, marketing, productivity assistants, e-commerce, and DeFi, forming a stronger developer-user bilateral growth flywheel and accelerating the expansion of the platform ecosystem.

With the launch of new features, the platform has significantly increased user engagement and usage, and has stimulated developer participation. Currently, the platform has over 300,000 paying users and over 600,000 daily transaction requests. Users can experience multi-agent collaborative conversations through chat.chainopera.ai and receive "Prompt-to-Earn" rewards for completing tasks. Developers can create Agent groups and earn points and token profits based on actual call results.

