Whale Tan launched a digital art exhibition, with 4,088 works pre-ordered within 3 hours. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 18:15 Share

PANews reported on August 4th that Ant Group's Whale Tan platform officially launched its "Digital Art Online Exhibition." Using a novel "pre-sale + public sale" model, it supports artists selling works through blockchain via small "tips" (priced between 8 and 28 yuan). Within three hours of the exhibition's launch, 4,088 works had been pre-ordered. The first batch of artists included 87-year-old traditional Chinese painting master Dai Dunbang and several graduates from the Academy of Fine Arts. The platform plans to increase traffic support and build an ecosystem for digital artists over the next year.

