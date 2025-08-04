CrediX: The website has been deactivated and user deposits are prohibited. Users who need to withdraw funds should use the contract. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 17:48 Share

PANews reported on August 4th that CrediX officials stated a suspected security breach is currently under investigation and will release details soon. To mitigate risks, CrediX has disabled its website and prohibited user deposits. Users are advised to withdraw through the contract.

Market Opportunity SOON Price (SOON) $0.3956 $0.3956 $0.3956 -1.88% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD SOON (SOON) Live Price Chart Buy SOON Now