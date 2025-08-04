Bitmine holds over 833,000 ETH, worth nearly $3 billion Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 19:48 Share

PANews reported on August 4 that according to Solid Intel , Tom Lee 's Bitmine currently holds more than 833,000 ETH , with a total value of nearly US$3 billion.

