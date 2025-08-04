Multiple Ethereum whales continue to increase their holdings, with a single address transferring over $86 million Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 20:58 Share

According to a report from Lookonchain on August 4th, the newly created wallet "0x86F9" received 24,294 ETH from FalconX in the past six hours, worth approximately $86.48 million. Another wallet, "0x40E9," received 15,627 ETH from the Galaxy Digital OTC wallet in the past two hours, worth approximately $55.6 million.

