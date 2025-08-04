PUMPFUN is testing the "Rewards" feature on its official website, and the trading volume incentive program will be launched soon. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 22:17 Share

PANews reported on August 4 that according to BWENEWS, PUMPFUN is testing the "rewards" feature on its official website and plans to launch a trading volume incentive program soon. The specific details have not yet been announced.

Market Opportunity SOON Price (SOON) $0.3947 $0.3947 $0.3947 -2.10% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD SOON (SOON) Live Price Chart Buy SOON Now