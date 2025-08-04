Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 6,086 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 6,127 ETH. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/04 21:42 Share

According to a report from Lookonchain on August 4th, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 6,086 BTC (approximately $696 million) today. Fidelity saw an outflow of 2,965 BTC (approximately $338 million), with a current holding of 202,441 BTC (approximately $23.14 billion). Nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 6,127 ETH (approximately $21.84 million), with Grayscale (ETHE) seeing an outflow of 1,895 ETH (approximately $6.76 million), leaving it with a current holding of 1,129,115 ETH (approximately $4.03 billion).

