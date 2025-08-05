SEC Chair Paul Atkins Pledges To Keep Crypto Development On U.S. Soil

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins doubled down on his commitment to ensuring the next wave of “financial innovation” happens on American soil in an August 4 X post. Paul Atkins Reaffirms U.S. Commitment to Crypto According to a Monday post published on Atkins’ official X account, the newly appointed SEC chair claims that the agency during his tenure will “make sure the next chapter of financial innovation is written right here in America.” We will make sure the next chapter of financial innovation is written right here in America. Watch highlights from my speech launching Project Crypto at @A1Policy . pic.twitter.com/euqY9samPt — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 4, 2025 In a clip from Atkins’ speech at the America First Policy Institute last Thursday, the federal regulator reaffirmed his commitment to developing a crypto-friendly regulatory framework stateside. “The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant,” Atkins said. “We are at a threshold of a new era in the history of our markets.” The SEC Unveils Project Crypto Initiative Atkins’ X post comes just days after he announced that the SEC had launched a commission-wide initiative known as “Project Crypto” to “modernize the securities rules and regulations to allow America’s financial markets to move on-chain.” The blockchain-oriented project would effectively reverse the SEC’s old regulation-by-enforcement approach toward digital assets by providing clear token classification and reshoring the crypto industry as a whole. “The days of convoluted offshore corporate structures, decentralization theater, and confusion over security status are over,” Atkins said. “President Trump has said that America is in its Golden Age—and under our new agenda, our crypto asset economy will be, too.” Atkins also praised the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets’ recently released report that provided “clear recommendations” to federal agencies across the board to build a crypto-friendly framework, ensuring “U.S. dominance in crypto asset markets.” “This report is the blueprint to make America first in blockchain and crypto technology,” Atkins concluded.United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins doubled down on his commitment to ensuring the next wave of “financial innovation” happens on American soil in an August 4 X post. Paul Atkins Reaffirms U.S. Commitment to Crypto According to a Monday post published on Atkins’ official X account, the newly appointed SEC chair claims that the agency during his tenure will “make sure the next chapter of financial innovation is written right here in America.” We will make sure the next chapter of financial innovation is written right here in America. Watch highlights from my speech launching Project Crypto at @A1Policy . pic.twitter.com/euqY9samPt — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 4, 2025 In a clip from Atkins’ speech at the America First Policy Institute last Thursday, the federal regulator reaffirmed his commitment to developing a crypto-friendly regulatory framework stateside. “The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant,” Atkins said. “We are at a threshold of a new era in the history of our markets.” The SEC Unveils Project Crypto Initiative Atkins’ X post comes just days after he announced that the SEC had launched a commission-wide initiative known as “Project Crypto” to “modernize the securities rules and regulations to allow America’s financial markets to move on-chain.” The blockchain-oriented project would effectively reverse the SEC’s old regulation-by-enforcement approach toward digital assets by providing clear token classification and reshoring the crypto industry as a whole. “The days of convoluted offshore corporate structures, decentralization theater, and confusion over security status are over,” Atkins said. “President Trump has said that America is in its Golden Age—and under our new agenda, our crypto asset economy will be, too.” Atkins also praised the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets’ recently released report that provided “clear recommendations” to federal agencies across the board to build a crypto-friendly framework, ensuring “U.S. dominance in crypto asset markets.” “This report is the blueprint to make America first in blockchain and crypto technology,” Atkins concluded.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins Pledges To Keep Crypto Development On U.S. Soil

Author: CryptoNewsSource: CryptoNews
2025/08/05 05:43
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.455-2.11%
Movement
MOVE$0.03843+0.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.005697+2.57%
COM
COM$0.00642-2.20%
Soil
SOIL$0.13198-0.90%

United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins doubled down on his commitment to ensuring the next wave of “financial innovation” happens on American soil in an August 4 X post.

Paul Atkins Reaffirms U.S. Commitment to Crypto

According to a Monday post published on Atkins’ official X account, the newly appointed SEC chair claims that the agency during his tenure will “make sure the next chapter of financial innovation is written right here in America.”

In a clip from Atkins’ speech at the America First Policy Institute last Thursday, the federal regulator reaffirmed his commitment to developing a crypto-friendly regulatory framework stateside.

“The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant,” Atkins said. “We are at a threshold of a new era in the history of our markets.”

The SEC Unveils Project Crypto Initiative

Atkins’ X post comes just days after he announced that the SEC had launched a commission-wide initiative known as “Project Crypto” to “modernize the securities rules and regulations to allow America’s financial markets to move on-chain.”

The blockchain-oriented project would effectively reverse the SEC’s old regulation-by-enforcement approach toward digital assets by providing clear token classification and reshoring the crypto industry as a whole.

“The days of convoluted offshore corporate structures, decentralization theater, and confusion over security status are over,” Atkins said. “President Trump has said that America is in its Golden Age—and under our new agenda, our crypto asset economy will be, too.”

Atkins also praised the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets’ recently released report that provided “clear recommendations” to federal agencies across the board to build a crypto-friendly framework, ensuring “U.S. dominance in crypto asset markets.”

“This report is the blueprint to make America first in blockchain and crypto technology,” Atkins concluded.

Market Opportunity
OFFICIAL TRUMP Logo
OFFICIAL TRUMP Price(TRUMP)
$5.455
$5.455$5.455
-1.15%
USD
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

The post Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:48
Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

TLDR Cristiano Amon named robotics as Qualcomm’s next AI focus after expanding into automotive and industrial sectors. He emphasized that robotics relies on edge
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 07:05

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$93,018.33
$93,018.33$93,018.33

-0.67%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,269.97
$3,269.97$3,269.97

-0.07%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2936
$2.2936$2.2936

-2.37%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$140.38
$140.38$140.38

-0.86%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14875
$0.14875$0.14875

-0.83%