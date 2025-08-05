SEC Chair Paul Atkins Pledges To Keep Crypto Development On U.S. Soil

United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins doubled down on his commitment to ensuring the next wave of “financial innovation” happens on American soil in an August 4 X post. Paul Atkins Reaffirms U.S. Commitment to Crypto According to a Monday post published on Atkins’ official X account, the newly appointed SEC chair claims that the agency during his tenure will “make sure the next chapter of financial innovation is written right here in America.” We will make sure the next chapter of financial innovation is written right here in America. Watch highlights from my speech launching Project Crypto at @A1Policy . pic.twitter.com/euqY9samPt — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 4, 2025 In a clip from Atkins’ speech at the America First Policy Institute last Thursday, the federal regulator reaffirmed his commitment to developing a crypto-friendly regulatory framework stateside. “The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant,” Atkins said. “We are at a threshold of a new era in the history of our markets.” The SEC Unveils Project Crypto Initiative Atkins’ X post comes just days after he announced that the SEC had launched a commission-wide initiative known as “Project Crypto” to “modernize the securities rules and regulations to allow America’s financial markets to move on-chain.” The blockchain-oriented project would effectively reverse the SEC’s old regulation-by-enforcement approach toward digital assets by providing clear token classification and reshoring the crypto industry as a whole. “The days of convoluted offshore corporate structures, decentralization theater, and confusion over security status are over,” Atkins said. “President Trump has said that America is in its Golden Age—and under our new agenda, our crypto asset economy will be, too.” Atkins also praised the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets’ recently released report that provided “clear recommendations” to federal agencies across the board to build a crypto-friendly framework, ensuring “U.S. dominance in crypto asset markets.” “This report is the blueprint to make America first in blockchain and crypto technology,” Atkins concluded. United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins doubled down on his commitment to ensuring the next wave of “financial innovation” happens on American soil in an August 4 X post. Paul Atkins Reaffirms U.S. Commitment to Crypto According to a Monday post published on Atkins’ official X account, the newly appointed SEC chair claims that the agency during his tenure will “make sure the next chapter of financial innovation is written right here in America.” We will make sure the next chapter of financial innovation is written right here in America. Watch highlights from my speech launching Project Crypto at @A1Policy . pic.twitter.com/euqY9samPt — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 4, 2025 In a clip from Atkins’ speech at the America First Policy Institute last Thursday, the federal regulator reaffirmed his commitment to developing a crypto-friendly regulatory framework stateside. “The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant,” Atkins said. “We are at a threshold of a new era in the history of our markets.” The SEC Unveils Project Crypto Initiative Atkins’ X post comes just days after he announced that the SEC had launched a commission-wide initiative known as “Project Crypto” to “modernize the securities rules and regulations to allow America’s financial markets to move on-chain.” The blockchain-oriented project would effectively reverse the SEC’s old regulation-by-enforcement approach toward digital assets by providing clear token classification and reshoring the crypto industry as a whole. “The days of convoluted offshore corporate structures, decentralization theater, and confusion over security status are over,” Atkins said. “President Trump has said that America is in its Golden Age—and under our new agenda, our crypto asset economy will be, too.” Atkins also praised the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets’ recently released report that provided “clear recommendations” to federal agencies across the board to build a crypto-friendly framework, ensuring “U.S. dominance in crypto asset markets.” “This report is the blueprint to make America first in blockchain and crypto technology,” Atkins concluded.