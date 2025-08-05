Pump.fun to make major announcement this week regarding its "Organic Community Coin" Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 09:45 Share

According to PANews on August 5, Pump.fun co-founder Alon stated on the X platform that this week, a major announcement regarding the "Organic Community Coin" will be released within the Pump.fun ecosystem.

