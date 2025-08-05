An ancient whale transferred 108 BTC to an address associated with Wintermute, worth approximately $12.42 million. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 10:24 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, an "ancient whale, dormant for 14.5 years, holding 3,963 BTC," transferred 108 BTC, worth approximately $12.42 million, to an address associated with Wintermute. Ten hours ago, 0.001 BTC was deposited into the Wintermute Deposit address as a small test, and it is likely to be sold in the near future. Currently, this ancient whale's wallet holds 3,360 BTC, worth approximately $385 million.

