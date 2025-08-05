The crypto market rose across the board, with the Layer2 sector leading the gains by over 6%, and ETH breaking through $3,700.

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market continued its rebound, with the Layer 2 sector leading the way with a 6.15% 24-hour gain. Within the sector, Mantle (MNT) surged 16.32%, while Optimism (OP) and Zora (ZORA) rose 5.57% and 10.15%, respectively. Furthermore, Ethereum (ETH) rose 4.48%, briefly breaking through $3,700. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.29%, fluctuating in a narrow range around $114,000.

In other sectors, the Meme sector rose 3.33% in 24 hours, of which MemeCore (M) rose 27.57%; the DeFi sector rose 2.82%, and within the sector, Uniswap (UNI) rose 6.93%; the PayFi sector rose 2.71%, and Litecoin (LTC) rose 8.87%; the Layer1 sector rose 2.42%, and Avalanche (AVAX) rose 4.20%; the CeFi sector rose 1.78%, and Cronos (CRO) rose 7.14%.

In addition, the NFT sector fell 0.10%, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) fell 1.72%; the SocialFi sector fell 4.32%, and Toncoin (TON) fell 5.50%.