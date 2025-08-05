A trader continued to short ETH after experiencing partial liquidation after ETH rebounded above $3,700. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 10:46 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that Lookonchain monitoring revealed that smart trader 0xCB92 displayed extreme bearish sentiment on ETH. After ETH rebounded above $3,700 and was partially liquidated, the trader sold 915 ETH (worth $3.38 million) and 1.49 million ARB (worth $598,000). He then deposited $3.98 million in USDC into Hyperliquid to continue shorting ETH. His current holdings: 27,000 ETH (worth $99.27 million); liquidation price: $3,852.4.

