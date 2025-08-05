Bitcoin Magazine CEO plans to raise $200 million to support BTC-related political actions and push BTC to $10 million

PANews reported on August 5 that David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine, plans to raise $100 million to $200 million to support Bitcoin-related political actions.
He stated that he would focus on "Nakamoto" and solicit public feedback on the Bitcoin Voter Platform. In response to concerns that corporate funding involved in politics could lead to legal issues, he stated that such a situation had not occurred at Coinbase, and revealed that his goal was to push the Bitcoin price to $10 million.
