Preview: Trump will deliver an important speech at 8 o'clock tonight

PANews reported on August 5th that according to CNBC's schedule, US President Trump will be interviewed live on CNBC's "Squawk Box" at 8:00 PM Beijing Time to discuss the economy, jobs, the Federal Reserve, tariffs, and other issues. Investors are advised to pay attention to the potential for market volatility.

