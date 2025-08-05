Galaxy Digital announces Q2 financial results, net profit reaches US$30.7 million Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 19:45 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ / TSX: GLXY ) released its second-quarter 2025 financial results. The company reported net income of $ 30.7 million, or $ 0.08 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA of $ 211 million, primarily driven by the appreciation of digital assets and investments on the balance sheet and improved performance in its digital asset business. As of June 30th , the company had total equity of $ 2.62 billion, with $ 1.2 billion in cash and stablecoins. During the second quarter, Galaxy completed its corporate restructuring and officially listed on the Nasdaq on May 16th . Subsequently, its digital asset business achieved its best monthly performance in history in July . Furthermore, in the third quarter, Galaxy completed a large transaction selling over 80,000 bitcoins for a client, expanded its Helios data center capacity to 800MW , and signed an agreement to acquire adjacent land and a 1GW power connection request, increasing its total data center capacity to 3.5GW .