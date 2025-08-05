Inveniam invests $20 million in MANTRA to advance the US-Arab RWA ecosystem Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 20:04 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that Inveniam Capital Partners announced a $20 million investment in MANTRA, a Layer 1 public blockchain , and entered into a strategic partnership to jointly build an institutional-oriented real asset ( RWA ) ecosystem in the UAE and the US. The two parties will integrate Inveniam 's data operations management and AI agent suite into MANTRA 's compliant Web3 infrastructure, promoting real-time reporting, monitoring, and DeFi integration of private assets, and increasing locked-in assets and transaction throughput on the MANTRA chain. Inveniam projects the RWA market will grow from $275 billion to $18.9 trillion by 2033 , a compound annual growth rate of 75% .

