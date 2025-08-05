Exodus July Financial Report: Monthly Active Users Reach 1.7 Million, BTC Holdings Increase to 2,087 Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 19:50 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Exodus Movement, Inc. ( NYSE American: EXOD ) announced financial and operational data for July 2025. As of July 31st , the company's monthly active users ( MAU ) increased to 1.7 million, a significant increase from 1.5 million at the end of June , including approximately 20,000 Passkeys wallet users. The company's treasury holds 2,087 Bitcoin ( 2,058 at the end of June ), 2,742 Ethereum ( 2,729 at the end of June ), and 34,578 Solana ( 31,823 at the end of June ). In July , the platform's exchange service providers processed $ 632 million in trading volume, of which XO Swap partners contributed $ 149 million, or 24% , representing month-over-month growth. The company's CFO stated that operations in July drove another increase in digital asset reserves, with detailed information to be disclosed during the earnings call on August 11th .

