Crypto lawyer Khurram Dara considering running for New York Attorney General Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 19:32

PANews reported on August 5 that according to Crypto In America , Khurram Dara, a 36- year-old American crypto regulatory and policy lawyer, is preparing to run for the Republican nomination for New York State's highest legal position, and is expected to challenge the current Democratic Attorney General Letitia James .