Trump: Labor statistics are very political, Powell cuts interest rates too late Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 20:14

PANews reported on August 5th that US President Trump reiterated his accusation that labor statistics are manipulated. He also claimed that the Federal Reserve chairmanship is political and that Powell's interest rate cuts were too late. Many candidates for the Fed chairmanship are excellent, including Warsh and Hassett. Two other candidates are also on the list, and the announcement of the Fed chairmanship is likely to be made soon. Perhaps the vacancy left by Kugler will be used to select the next Fed chair.

