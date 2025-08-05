ExchangeDEX+
4 best memecoins to check out in August 2025 that could become the next PEPE

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/05 21:24
Summer 2025 could be pivotal for meme coins, with Little Pepe, Pudgy Penguins, Bonk, and Dogwifhat mixing viral culture with utility to challenge PEPE’s dominance.

Table of Contents

  • Little Pepe: Meme culture built on a layer‑2 foundation
  • Pudgy Penguins: From NFTs to token explosion
  • Bonk: Solana’s memecoin with DeFi muscle
  • Dogwifhat: A Solana memecoin whales are watching
  • Why August 2025 could be crucial
  • Seizing the moment
Summary
  • Little Pepe: First Layer‑2 built for memes, $13.4m raised in presale, offers near‑zero fees and anti‑bot launchpad.
  • Pudgy Penguins: NFT brand turned token success, $0.04 price, strong retail and media presence.
  • Bonk and Dogwifhat: Solana‑based memecoins with whale backing, high liquidity, and strong DeFi integration.

As the summer of 2025 heats up, memecoin traders aren’t just seeking laughs, they’re hunting for the next sensational breakout. With legacy names like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu once again capturing mainstream headlines, the focus now turns to up-and-coming projects that blend irreverent vibes with real innovation.

Here are four meme coins drawing serious attention, projects that could challenge PEPE’s dominance and redefine what it means to be a top meme token in this cycle.

Little Pepe: Meme culture built on a layer‑2 foundation

Little Pepe isn’t just another frog-themed joke coin. It’s staking a claim as the first true Layer‑2 blockchain rolled out specifically for memes. Currently in stage 8 of its presale, priced at $0.0017, the token has already raised over $13.4 million in under two months, reflecting a demand curve rarely seen in meme space. More than 9.4 billion tokens have exchanged hands in this latest stage, and stage 9 is on the horizon at $0.0018. 

This structured presale model has drawn institutional-like participation from meme fans who see infrastructure and scalability, not just hype. LILPEPE offers near-zero transaction fees, fast finality, and a launchpad tool called the Pepe Pump Pad that ensures fair token launches without front-running bots. That blend of utility and virality puts it in a class of its own.

Stage 7 sold out in under 48 hours, demonstrating overwhelming demand for this model. Analysts see large asymmetric upside here, as Little Pepe’s functionality blends culture, speed, and emerging infrastructure in a way few memecoins have managed.

Pudgy Penguins: From NFTs to token explosion

Pudgy Penguins began as an animated NFT brand but has evolved into a media and consumer ecosystem. With physical toys in major retailers, an animated YouTube series, and now the PENGU token on Solana, this brand is no longer just an internet mascot, it’s building lasting relevance. The token recently surged to approximately $0.044, climbing past Bonk to become one of Solana’s most active memecoins by volume. 

Its cultural density, 2 million toys sold, GIFs viewed billions of times, a robust social footprint, gives it legitimacy few memecoins can match. While PENGU trades near $0.04 today, the momentum, community reach, and institutional momentum make it a serious candidate to replicate PEPE’s breakout trajectory.

Bonk: Solana’s memecoin with DeFi muscle

Built inside Solana’s high-speed ecosystem, Bonk gained traction as Solana regained developer trust and rallied wider DeFi activity. That ecosystem exposure allowed BONK to outpace many peers, driven by whale inflows, speculative runs, and massive attention during ETF rumors.

With daily trading volumes pushing into the billion-dollar range and major whales executing large trades rapidly, investor focus on BONK is sharp. Its position as Solana’s flagship meme token gives it structural access that coins on smaller chains simply lack. If Solana continues its renaissance, Bonk stands to gain with it.

Dogwifhat: A Solana memecoin whales are watching

On the topic of Solana-based meme tokens, Dogwifhat is quietly matching Dogecoin’s absurdity with institutional flow. WIF recently traded near $1.08 and commands a market cap close to $950 million. With under a billion tokens circulating, each price move carries weight. Analysts tracking Solana whale wallets note large buy-ins, signaling confidence.

As Solana attracts attention for DeFi and fast trading, WIF’s proximity to that infrastructure adds gravity. For investors betting on Solana’s continued recovery, Dogwifhat offers exposure to both meme culture and real DeFi liquidity.

Why August 2025 could be crucial

The market is entering a phase in which speculative money rotates into memecoins that appear to offer genuine utility or structural advantages. Bitcoin’s recent rallies and renewed crypto interest have opened the gates for altcoins. Many traditional investors are now scanning for token launches, exchange listings, and promotional waves that signal early momentum.

Little Pepe remains in presale but has already cemented credibility among analysts, calling it the infrastructure meme pick of the season. Industries like crypto press, social influencers, and even regional exchanges are starting to monitor their runway ahead. Should Bitcoin cross $3 trillion, or if Solana picks up ETF chatter or developer frameworks, memes on Solana like PENGU, BONK, and WIF could surge in tandem.

Seizing the moment

Little Pepe, Pudgy Penguins, Bonk, and Dogwifhat each embody different facets of meme energy, whether it’s architecture, liquidity, chain alignment, or pure virality.

If users are seeking high-upside opportunities that blend culture with technical promise, these four meme coins are the ones analysts and communities are talking about now. Whether or not one or more of them becomes the next Pepe Coin remains to be seen, but the building blocks are in place for what could be one of memecoin’s defining summers.

For more details about Little PEPE, visit the official website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

