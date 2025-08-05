100 listed companies worldwide hold over 955,000 Bitcoins Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 22:29 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that data shows that the top 100 publicly traded companies currently hold a total of 955,526 BTC, representing approximately 4.55% of the circulating supply. MicroStrategy leads the list with 628,791 BTC, followed by Marathon Digital (50,000) and newcomer XXI (43,514). Twenty companies, including Galaxy Digital, CleanSpark, and Empery Digital, increased their Bitcoin holdings over the past week, demonstrating that crypto assets continue to be a key asset allocation for corporate treasuries.

Market Opportunity Bitcoin Price (BTC) $92,846.82 $92,846.82 $92,846.82 -0.85% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Bitcoin (BTC) Live Price Chart Buy BTC Now