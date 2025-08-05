Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 3,858 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 155,688 ETH. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 22:25 Share

According to a report from Lookonchain on August 5th, ten Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 3,858 BTC, or approximately $440 million. iShares Bitcoin Trust saw an outflow of 2,544 BTC, reducing its holdings to 738,489 BTC. During the same period, nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 155,688 ETH, or approximately $566 million. iShares Ethereum Trust saw an outflow of 101,975 ETH, reducing its holdings to 2,927,084 ETH.

Market Opportunity Bitcoin Price (BTC) $92.821,61 $92.821,61 $92.821,61 -%0,88 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Bitcoin (BTC) Live Price Chart Buy BTC Now