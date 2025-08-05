TOWNS: The airdrop page has a display error, but the airdrop qualification is still valid. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 22:49 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that Towns Protocol tweeted that some wallets that passed the eligibility check were temporarily unable to access their airdrops due to an interface bug; their airdrop eligibility remained valid. The team is working on a fix and will release an update soon.

