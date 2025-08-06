Coinbase has launched TOWNS, and Coinbase International has launched TOWNS perpetual contracts. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/06 07:05 Share

PANews reported on August 6th that Coinbase officially launched the Towns Protocol (TOWNS) in the early morning hours, labeling it "experimental." Furthermore, Coinbase International also launched the Towns Protocol (TOWNS) perpetual contract in the early morning hours.

Market Opportunity TOWNS Price (TOWNS) $0.006606 $0.006606 $0.006606 -1.52% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD TOWNS (TOWNS) Live Price Chart Buy TOWNS Now