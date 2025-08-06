Coinbase Adds dYdX (COSMOSDYDX) to its Listing Roadmap Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/06 07:06 Share

PANews reported on August 6th that Coinbase has officially announced the addition of dYdX (COSMOSDYDX) to its listing roadmap. The launch of trading for this asset is contingent on market maker support and sufficient technical infrastructure. Once these conditions are met, a separate announcement will be made.

Market Opportunity dYdX Price (DYDX) $0.2025 $0.2025 $0.2025 -0.29% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD dYdX (DYDX) Live Price Chart Buy DYDX Now