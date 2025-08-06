Trump says Vance is most likely to be his successor Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/06 07:11 Share

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to Jinshi, US President Trump stated on Tuesday that current Vice President Cyril Vance is the "most likely" successor to his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. Secretary of State Rubio earlier told Fox News that Vance would be a great nominee if he decided to run, to which Trump responded, "I think he (Vance) is the most likely." He added, "We still have very good people, some of whom are sitting here today. So it's too early to say, but what is certain is that Vance is doing an excellent job and he is probably the most favored candidate right now." Earlier that day, Trump said in an interview with CNBC that he "probably won't" seek a third term as president.

