Bitwise CIO: The U.S. SEC Chairman’s speech on “Project Crypto” contains three key opportunities

According to Cointelegraph, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan described U.S. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins' "Project Crypto" speech as a "five-year investment roadmap," highlighting three key opportunities: Ethereum/Layer 1 blockchains, super applications like Coinbase, and DeFi protocols. He added: "The market hasn't yet priced this in."

