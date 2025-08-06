Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog. Furthermore, Animoca Brands has begun acquiring additional KARRAT tokens from the open market; KARRAT is the utility and governance token used by AMGI Studios.

Animoca Brands will leverage its expertise to support Studio Chain, an upcoming Layer 2 blockchain for games and media. Animoca Brands will also advise AMGI Studios on My Pet Hooligan's marketing strategy and token economics, and provide liquidity for the KARRAT token.

Coingecko data shows that as of the time of writing, the KARRAT token has risen by 37% in the past 24 hours.