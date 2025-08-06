Rumble CEO: Rumble Wallet, built in partnership with Tether and Moonpay, is coming soon Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/06 13:04 Share

PANews reported on August 6 that according to Cointelegraph, Chris Pavlovski, CEO of video sharing platform Rumble, revealed that the Rumble wallet created by Rumble, Tether and Moonpay will be launched soon.

