Limitless — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Limitless is a decentralized platform built on the Base blockchain, focused on short-term price predictions. It offers hourly, and daily markets. The total betting volume exceeds $275M, with users making predictions on the price movements of cryptocurrencies and stocks.
The team has recently launched the first season of points farming, where users can provide liquidity, place predictions, invite friends, and earn points that can later be exchanged for the project’s tokens.
Recently, the project raised $4M in a new strategic funding round and announced Arthur Hayes joining as an advisor. In total, it has raised $7M from Coinbase Ventures, 1confirmation, Paper Ventures, and others.
In this guide, we’ll cover which activities are worth doing in the project with a focus on the airdrop.
- Go to the website and register using your wallet by clicking Sign Up.
- Deposit USDC on the Base network by clicking the Deposit tab — if you haven’t funded your wallet before:
- Select the desired category and event:
- Set up your position and confirm by clicking Buy:
- You can always find your open position in the Portfolio section. There, you can also track the number of points you’ve farmed and your rank. The higher your rank, the greater the rewards:
- You can also invite friends to earn additional points.
The project is somewhat similar to Polymarket, but here there is a points system that can later be exchanged for the platform’s tokens.
Predictions are a form of betting activity, so it’s always important to consider the risks. In this case, they are significantly higher than in other activities. To minimize them, you can hedge your open positions using a delta-neutral strategy.
Follow the project’s social media to stay up to date with important updates.
Highlights:
- possible risks should be managed;
- points system;
- over $7M raised in total.
