Limitless — active in the project with an eye on the drop

1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

Limitless is a decentralized platform built on the Base blockchain, focused on short-term price predictions. It offers hourly, and daily markets. The total betting volume exceeds $275M, with users making predictions on the price movements of cryptocurrencies and stocks.

The team has recently launched the first season of points farming, where users can provide liquidity, place predictions, invite friends, and earn points that can later be exchanged for the project’s tokens.

Recently, the project raised $4M in a new strategic funding round and announced Arthur Hayes joining as an advisor. In total, it has raised $7M from Coinbase Ventures, 1confirmation, Paper Ventures, and others.

In this guide, we’ll cover which activities are worth doing in the project with a focus on the airdrop.

Go to the website and register using your wallet by clicking Sign Up. Deposit USDC on the Base network by clicking the Deposit tab — if you haven’t funded your wallet before: Homepage. Data: Limitless Select the desired category and event: Categories. Data: Limitless Set up your position and confirm by clicking Buy: Position setup. Data: Limitless You can always find your open position in the Portfolio section. There, you can also track the number of points you’ve farmed and your rank. The higher your rank, the greater the rewards: Portfolio section. Data: Limitless You can also invite friends to earn additional points. Homepage. Data: LimitlessCategories. Data: LimitlessPosition setup. Data: LimitlessPortfolio section. Data: Limitless