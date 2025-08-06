KGeN Phase 1 Launches, Opening rKGEN Collection and Staking Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/06 16:56 Share

PANews reported on August 6th that the decentralized gaming network KGeN has officially launched its first phase, allowing users to claim and stake rKGEN tokens. rKGEN is a pre-launch token for KGEN and can be redeemed at a 1:1 ratio for $KGEN after the Token Generation Event (TGE). Earlier news reported that the decentralized game player network KGeN completed US$10 million in financing, led by Aptos Labs .

