AI identifies ETH memecoin that could surpass DOGE’s $30b market cap and it’s not SHIB

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/06 19:00
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As memecoin giants Dogecoin and Shiba Inu lose momentum, Pepeto emerges with real infrastructure, ultra-low entry price, and fast-growing community buzz for 2025’s next big run.

Table of Contents

  • Dogecoin: The veteran memecoin with limited growth potential
  • Pepeto: The memecoin built for the next bull run
  • Why Pepeto could outperform DOGE, SHIB in the next cycle
  • Massive upside potential
  • How to buy Pepeto right now
  • Will PEPETO’s marketcap reach $100b before Dogecoin?
Summary
  • Pepeto combines memecoin appeal with real tools like PepetoSwap and a cross-chain bridge.
  • Its presale price of $0.000000145 offers massive upside compared to DOGE and SHIB.
  • Momentum is building organically through community growth and a utility-driven roadmap.

As the crypto market accelerates in 2025, sharp investors are scanning for the next breakout memecoin that could challenge the dominance of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). While these two have led the memecoin charge in recent years, a new contender is quickly emerging: Pepeto (PEPETO).

But this isn’t just another viral token chasing hype. It introduces real infrastructure with features like PepetoSwap, a zero-fee trading platform, and a cross-chain bridge designed for fast, low-cost transactions across blockchains.

With a fast-growing community, real tools in development, and one of the lowest entry prices on the market, Pepeto is gaining serious traction among both meme lovers and utility-focused investors alike.

Dogecoin: The veteran memecoin with limited growth potential

Dogecoin has been a fixture in the crypto space for over a decade, earning a loyal global fan base. Originally created as a joke, it evolved into one of the most recognizable cryptocurrencies, boosted by strong community support and high-profile endorsements especially from Elon Musk. At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $0.2269, with a market capitalization close to $30 billion.

Yet despite its popularity, Dogecoin faces notable limitations. With such a high market cap, it would require massive capital inflows to see any major price movements. As a result, it’s unlikely to repeat the explosive gains of its early years. While DOGE may continue to grow gradually, its upside is significantly more constrained compared to newer memecoins offering better scalability, lower entry points, and fresh momentum.

Pepeto: The memecoin built for the next bull run

While many memecoins rely on internet hype and viral timing, Pepeto is taking a different route one that’s catching the attention of serious traders and early investors. Built on Ethereum, Pepeto combines meme energy with actual product delivery, including PepetoSwap, a zero-fee trading platform, and a cross-chain bridge for seamless movement between chains. These aren’t future promises they’re part of a roadmap already in motion.

Unlike Dogecoin or SHIB, which exploded off hype but struggled to evolve, Pepeto is launching with infrastructure meant to support future memecoins, developers, and retail users alike. There’s no trading tax, no team wallets, and no complex tokenomics just a clean, fair model that’s attracting both community builders and smart capital.

At a presale price of just $0.000000145, Pepeto is still extremely early. But with over $5.7 million raised and its growing community already buzzing across platforms, momentum is building fast. It’s also appearing in trending searches and has gained exposure across major crypto media without needing celebrity endorsements or gimmicks.

Analysts aren’t calling it a guaranteed moonshot, but they’re noting that Pepeto’s combination of ultra-low market cap, working tools, and fair launch mechanics gives it something rare in the meme space: long-term potential.

Why Pepeto could outperform DOGE, SHIB in the next cycle

Pepeto runs on Ethereum and is already delivering real infrastructure like a zero-fee DEX and a cross-chain bridge. The team is moving fast on the roadmap, giving it an edge over older memecoins like DOGE, which still struggle with fees and slow speeds. Pepeto is built for fast, cheap transactions ideal for DeFi, trading, and community use.

Real-world features make Pepeto more than just a meme. Instead of relying purely on social buzz, it delivers tools that actually serve users. With no trading tax, transparent tokenomics, and platforms like PepetoSwap, Pepeto is creating an ecosystem built for long-term engagement not just speculative pumps.

Social traction is real. Pepeto has raised over $5.7 million in its presale so far, entirely community-driven, without celebrity hype or influencer gimmicks. The momentum is organic and growing daily across Telegram, X (Twitter), and crypto forums, where FOMO is quietly building around its low entry point.

Massive upside potential

With a presale price of just $0.000000145, Pepeto offers a rare opportunity for early-stage investors. If it even approaches a fraction of the valuation of SHIB or DOGE, the returns could be substantial. And unlike older memecoins, Pepeto is entering the market with tools, fairness, and a vision not just nostalgia.

How to buy Pepeto right now

PEPETO’s presale is now in Stage 6, and tokens are flying off the shelves.

Jumping in is easy:

1. Visit the official website.

2. Connect wallets

3. Choose how much ETH, USDT, or BNB to swap

4. Confirm transaction

5. Relax and wait until the presale ends to claim tokens

The team also promises a simple dashboard for claiming tokens after the presale.

Will PEPETO’s marketcap reach $100b before Dogecoin?

Dogecoin remains a well-known memecoin with strong community support, but its massive market cap leaves little room for explosive growth. Pepeto, on the other hand, is just getting started with real infrastructure, an active roadmap, and a fast-growing community fueling momentum. Its ultra-low presale price and zero-fee ecosystem give it the flexibility and upside potential that DOGE and SHIB can no longer offer.

With tools like PepetoSwap and a cross-chain bridge already in motion, Pepeto is positioning itself as a serious contender for the next cycle’s top memecoin. 2025 might just be the year Pepeto makes its mark across the crypto world.

To learn more about PEPETO, visit its website, Telegram, Instagram, and Twitter.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

