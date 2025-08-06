New Base network memecoin attracts crypto whales with trading bot

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

BlockSack has officially launched its crypto presale on the Base network, just as Coinbase rolls out its much-anticipated SocialFi application.

Table of Contents Why the crypto presale is gaining traction

The BSACK trading bot: Solving scalability for meme traders

BSACK ecosystem: Beyond the meme

Gaming and metaverse features driving community growth

Why Base Network and why now?

What to expect post crypto presale

Summary BlockSack launches on Base network with a presale starting at $0.006969, targeting a 9.9x gain at listing.

Features include a memecoin trading bot with limit orders, low fees, copy trading, and rug pull detection.

Ecosystem spans staking, a DEX, gaming, NFTs, and a metaverse, blending meme culture with real utility.

The growing demand for utility-driven meme coins continues to reshape the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. Among the latest contenders gaining attention is BlockSack (BSACK), a memecoin launched on the Base network.

While humorous in branding, BSACK combines blockchain scalability with a utility-rich ecosystem.

The newly launched crypto presale has caught the attention of early investors and crypto whales alike, driven in part by the project’s trading bot and on-chain DeFi tools.

Why the crypto presale is gaining traction

At the heart of BlockSack’s early momentum is its crypto presale, offering BSACK tokens at an initial price of $0.006969 at stage 1. The token is set to list at $0.069 on both centralized and decentralized exchanges, presenting a projected 9.9x return for early participants.

The presale is structured across four distinct stages and is capped at 276 million BSACK, representing 40% of the total 690 million token supply.

With a scheduled launch date of November 4, 2025, the presale serves as more than just an early access opportunity. It also introduces investors to an ecosystem designed to support DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and social-fi features, all built on the Base Layer-2 blockchain.

The BSACK trading bot: Solving scalability for meme traders

Among the project’s standout innovations is the BSACK trading bot, an automated tool built specifically for memecoin traders on the Base network. As more Layer 2 chains gain traction, user congestion and limited functionality remain major challenges.

The BSACK trading bot addresses these concerns by offering essential features such as limit orders, low fees, copy trading, and even rug pull detection.

These capabilities are designed to streamline the trading experience, particularly for users engaged in rapid memecoin cycles. Faster transaction speeds and Base native integration further enhance its appeal, especially for whales looking to operate in volatile environments with reduced risk.

BSACK ecosystem: Beyond the meme

The project’s foundational narrative is undeniably unconventional, centered around a character named Sacktoshi who symbolizes the origin of all blockchains. But beyond the humor lies a utility-focused design.

The BlockSack ecosystem spans multiple use cases, including staking, a decentralized exchange (BSACK DEX), a gaming platform, and NSFW NFT minting.

BSACK’s staking protocol allows users to lock tokens and earn passive income, with rewards distributed in liquid BSACK.

Similarly, the BSACK DEX allows seamless swaps between BASE and BlockSack assets, simplifying onboarding for Ethereum native users.

Gaming and metaverse features driving community growth

Another core feature of the BlockSack platform is its gaming ecosystem. The BSACK-powered gaming layer rewards participants in both tokens and NFTs. Competitive tournaments and play-to-earn models aim to create sustained engagement within the community.

Additionally, BlockSack is developing its own metaverse, dubbed the Sackaverse. Here, players can own land, host events, and participate in digital economies tied to BSACK’s on-chain infrastructure. These developments appeal to crypto native users looking for immersive experiences with token-based incentives.

Community members can earn ETH and BSACK through referrals, interactive tasks, and campaign contributions. A meme-based approach helps cultivate culture while providing concrete participation rewards.

Why Base Network and why now?

It was a strategic move to build on Base, the L2 solution of Coinbase, in terms of scalability and compatibility with the ecosystem.

Base features high transaction speed, reduced cost, and an interoperable connection with the Ethereum blockchain. This helps in making it suit well when hosting many dApps in one ecosystem.

BSACK’s decision to build on Base also aligns with current trends. Base has emerged as one of the fastest-growing Layer 2 chains in 2025, attracting significant liquidity and developer activity. This puts BlockSack in a position to enjoy the benefits of wide network effects with still convenient access to users and cheap operations.

What to expect post crypto presale

Following the conclusion of its crypto presale, BSACK is set for listings on both centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Leading up to the November 4 launch, the team plans to host AMAs, live events, and targeted campaigns to educate new users.

With its trading tools gaining attention from seasoned investors and its crypto presale offering notable upside, BlockSack enters the market with momentum, humor, and a growing community that spans DeFi users and meme culture enthusiasts.

