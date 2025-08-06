SEC Clarity on Crypto Liquid Staking Opens Door to Institutional Adoption in U.S.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has published new guidance that may accelerate institutional adoption of liquid staking in the United States, according to industry sources. In a statement released Tuesday, the agency’s Division of Corporation Finance outlined its view that certain liquid staking arrangements—including the issuance of receipt tokens like stETH—do not constitute securities transactions. The clarification represents progress for the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry, which has long sought regulatory certainty around staking models. It also shows a potential shift in how U.S. regulators approach blockchain-based innovations that involve derivative representations of crypto assets. Liquid Staking Receives Long-Awaited Regulatory Clarity Liquid staking refers to a process in which users stake their crypto assets with a third-party protocol and, in return, receive a new token that represents their deposit and accrued staking rewards. These receipt tokens—such as stETH in the case of Ethereum—allow users to maintain liquidity while still participating in network staking. The SEC’s latest statement seeks to clarify whether these arrangements are subject to U.S. securities laws. For many in the industry, the answer comes as welcome news. Sam Kim, Chief Legal Officer of Lido Labs Foundation, described the guidance as a breakthrough moment: “Yesterday’s SEC guidance confirming that liquid staking and receipt tokens like stETH do not constitute securities provides the much-needed guidance that Lido and the wider industry have needed.” A Big Day for Ethereum: SEC Clarity on Liquid Staking Yesterday's SEC guidance confirming that liquid staking and receipt tokens like stETH do not constitute securities provides the much needed guidance that Lido and the industry have needed. As the leading liquid staking… https://t.co/H2WN1BWKSF — Lido (@LidoFinance) August 6, 2025 Kim explains that the clarity will encourage further participation from institutional investors and platforms that had previously been hesitant due to legal uncertainty. Path Cleared for Institutional and Platform Integration With the regulatory fog lifting, liquid staking protocols may now gain broader acceptance by centralized exchanges, fintech platforms, and regulated investment firms. “This opens the door for U.S.-based platforms, financial institutions, and users to engage with liquid staking protocols more freely,” Kim said. “Without the fear of triggering securities laws, more protocols may integrate liquid staking tokens, expanding their utility across DeFi.” By removing the perceived legal risk associated with staking receipts, the SEC’s position could help increase liquidity and utility for such tokens across the U.S. financial ecosystem. Legal Experts Outline Implications for Broader Token Design Legal analysts suggest the SEC’s language on liquid staking may have broader implications beyond staking itself. Jason Gottlieb, a partner at Morrison Cohen, said the agency’s approach reflects a logical evolution in how it categorizes crypto assets and derivatives. “At heart, a liquid staking token is just a receipt on a token,” said Gottlieb. “With the SEC now correctly taking the position that cryptocurrency tokens themselves are not securities, it makes sense that a receipt for a token is not a receipt for a security.” Gottlieb adds that this reasoning could influence future regulatory considerations around cross-chain bridges and wrapped tokens—mechanisms that similarly rely on receipt-style representations. A Major Step for U.S. Crypto Market Maturity As the world’s largest capital market, the United States remains a key frontier for the growth of digital asset ecosystems. With liquid staking protocols now operating under clearer rules, DeFi builders and institutional actors alike may find renewed confidence to innovate and engage. For stakeholders like Lido and other major protocols, the SEC’s latest stance is more than a legal indicator—it’s an invitation to scale.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has published new guidance that may accelerate institutional adoption of liquid staking in the United States, according to industry sources. In a statement released Tuesday, the agency’s Division of Corporation Finance outlined its view that certain liquid staking arrangements—including the issuance of receipt tokens like stETH—do not constitute securities transactions. The clarification represents progress for the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry, which has long sought regulatory certainty around staking models. It also shows a potential shift in how U.S. regulators approach blockchain-based innovations that involve derivative representations of crypto assets. Liquid Staking Receives Long-Awaited Regulatory Clarity Liquid staking refers to a process in which users stake their crypto assets with a third-party protocol and, in return, receive a new token that represents their deposit and accrued staking rewards. These receipt tokens—such as stETH in the case of Ethereum—allow users to maintain liquidity while still participating in network staking. The SEC’s latest statement seeks to clarify whether these arrangements are subject to U.S. securities laws. For many in the industry, the answer comes as welcome news. Sam Kim, Chief Legal Officer of Lido Labs Foundation, described the guidance as a breakthrough moment: “Yesterday’s SEC guidance confirming that liquid staking and receipt tokens like stETH do not constitute securities provides the much-needed guidance that Lido and the wider industry have needed.” A Big Day for Ethereum: SEC Clarity on Liquid Staking Yesterday's SEC guidance confirming that liquid staking and receipt tokens like stETH do not constitute securities provides the much needed guidance that Lido and the industry have needed. As the leading liquid staking… https://t.co/H2WN1BWKSF — Lido (@LidoFinance) August 6, 2025 Kim explains that the clarity will encourage further participation from institutional investors and platforms that had previously been hesitant due to legal uncertainty. Path Cleared for Institutional and Platform Integration With the regulatory fog lifting, liquid staking protocols may now gain broader acceptance by centralized exchanges, fintech platforms, and regulated investment firms. “This opens the door for U.S.-based platforms, financial institutions, and users to engage with liquid staking protocols more freely,” Kim said. “Without the fear of triggering securities laws, more protocols may integrate liquid staking tokens, expanding their utility across DeFi.” By removing the perceived legal risk associated with staking receipts, the SEC’s position could help increase liquidity and utility for such tokens across the U.S. financial ecosystem. Legal Experts Outline Implications for Broader Token Design Legal analysts suggest the SEC’s language on liquid staking may have broader implications beyond staking itself. Jason Gottlieb, a partner at Morrison Cohen, said the agency’s approach reflects a logical evolution in how it categorizes crypto assets and derivatives. “At heart, a liquid staking token is just a receipt on a token,” said Gottlieb. “With the SEC now correctly taking the position that cryptocurrency tokens themselves are not securities, it makes sense that a receipt for a token is not a receipt for a security.” Gottlieb adds that this reasoning could influence future regulatory considerations around cross-chain bridges and wrapped tokens—mechanisms that similarly rely on receipt-style representations. A Major Step for U.S. Crypto Market Maturity As the world’s largest capital market, the United States remains a key frontier for the growth of digital asset ecosystems. With liquid staking protocols now operating under clearer rules, DeFi builders and institutional actors alike may find renewed confidence to innovate and engage. For stakeholders like Lido and other major protocols, the SEC’s latest stance is more than a legal indicator—it’s an invitation to scale.

SEC Clarity on Crypto Liquid Staking Opens Door to Institutional Adoption in U.S.

Author: CryptoNewsSource: CryptoNews
2025/08/06 21:43
Threshold
T$0.009313-1.65%
FOGNET Token
FOG$0.01535+0.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0027-1.67%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13031-7.87%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has published new guidance that may accelerate institutional adoption of liquid staking in the United States, according to industry sources.

In a statement released Tuesday, the agency’s Division of Corporation Finance outlined its view that certain liquid staking arrangements—including the issuance of receipt tokens like stETH—do not constitute securities transactions.

The clarification represents progress for the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry, which has long sought regulatory certainty around staking models. It also shows a potential shift in how U.S. regulators approach blockchain-based innovations that involve derivative representations of crypto assets.

Liquid Staking Receives Long-Awaited Regulatory Clarity

Liquid staking refers to a process in which users stake their crypto assets with a third-party protocol and, in return, receive a new token that represents their deposit and accrued staking rewards. These receipt tokens—such as stETH in the case of Ethereum—allow users to maintain liquidity while still participating in network staking.

The SEC’s latest statement seeks to clarify whether these arrangements are subject to U.S. securities laws. For many in the industry, the answer comes as welcome news.

Sam Kim, Chief Legal Officer of Lido Labs Foundation, described the guidance as a breakthrough moment: “Yesterday’s SEC guidance confirming that liquid staking and receipt tokens like stETH do not constitute securities provides the much-needed guidance that Lido and the wider industry have needed.”

Kim explains that the clarity will encourage further participation from institutional investors and platforms that had previously been hesitant due to legal uncertainty.

Path Cleared for Institutional and Platform Integration

With the regulatory fog lifting, liquid staking protocols may now gain broader acceptance by centralized exchanges, fintech platforms, and regulated investment firms.

“This opens the door for U.S.-based platforms, financial institutions, and users to engage with liquid staking protocols more freely,” Kim said. “Without the fear of triggering securities laws, more protocols may integrate liquid staking tokens, expanding their utility across DeFi.”

By removing the perceived legal risk associated with staking receipts, the SEC’s position could help increase liquidity and utility for such tokens across the U.S. financial ecosystem.

Legal analysts suggest the SEC’s language on liquid staking may have broader implications beyond staking itself. Jason Gottlieb, a partner at Morrison Cohen, said the agency’s approach reflects a logical evolution in how it categorizes crypto assets and derivatives.

“At heart, a liquid staking token is just a receipt on a token,” said Gottlieb. “With the SEC now correctly taking the position that cryptocurrency tokens themselves are not securities, it makes sense that a receipt for a token is not a receipt for a security.”

Gottlieb adds that this reasoning could influence future regulatory considerations around cross-chain bridges and wrapped tokens—mechanisms that similarly rely on receipt-style representations.

A Major Step for U.S. Crypto Market Maturity

As the world’s largest capital market, the United States remains a key frontier for the growth of digital asset ecosystems. With liquid staking protocols now operating under clearer rules, DeFi builders and institutional actors alike may find renewed confidence to innovate and engage.

For stakeholders like Lido and other major protocols, the SEC’s latest stance is more than a legal indicator—it’s an invitation to scale.

Market Opportunity
Threshold Logo
Threshold Price(T)
$0.009313
$0.009313$0.009313
-2.52%
USD
Threshold (T) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Dip Snapped Up By Whales

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Dip Snapped Up By Whales

The post Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Dip Snapped Up By Whales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whales continue to buy the dip as XRP consolidates, fueling fresh debate around every new Ripple price prediction chart. Yet attention is shifting toward Ethereum’s Layer 2 scene, where the Layer Brett presale is drawing huge interest.  With early staking rewards reportedly hitting over 670% APY, the project offers both meme culture and blockchain utility. LBRETT’s low entry price and speed-focused design stand in sharp contrast to the slower, uncertain moves shaping XRP’s current market outlook. Layer Brett: The meme coin of the future For investors seeking exponential growth, new projects often present a more dynamic opportunity than established giants. While XRP has a dedicated community, its multi-billion dollar market cap means significant upward moves require immense capital. Layer Brett, however, operates from a different playbook.  As an Ethereum Layer 2, it leverages the most secure, innovative contract network while solving its core problems: speed and cost. This positions it to capture value from the projected $10 trillion L2 market. Its presale status offers a ground-floor entry point that legacy coins like XRP simply cannot match. The project achieves its performance by processing transactions off-chain, bundling them, and then anchoring them to the Ethereum mainnet for security. This architecture unlocks near-instantaneous transactions and shrinks gas fees to a fraction of a cent.  With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, its tokenomics are designed for community growth, allocating 25% of the supply just for staking rewards. Users can easily connect a wallet, purchase LBRETT with ETH, USDT, or BNB, and stake immediately. “Brett isn’t just participating in the blockchain revolution—he’s leading it,” the project notes. Ripple Price Prediction: What consolidation means for XRP traders XRP is a digital asset created for the Ripple payment network. Its primary purpose is to serve as a bridge currency for fast and low-cost international…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 19:29
Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

The post Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:48
Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

TLDR Cristiano Amon named robotics as Qualcomm’s next AI focus after expanding into automotive and industrial sectors. He emphasized that robotics relies on edge
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 07:05

Trending News

More

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Dip Snapped Up By Whales

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92,543.16
$92,543.16$92,543.16

-1.18%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,257.17
$3,257.17$3,257.17

-0.46%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2699
$2.2699$2.2699

-3.38%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$139.66
$139.66$139.66

-1.37%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14765
$0.14765$0.14765

-1.56%