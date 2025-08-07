Roman Storm convicted in Tornado Cash case, but jury balks at key DOJ claims

Roman Storm’s trial ended with a partial victory for prosecutors, but not the sweeping condemnation they sought. Convicted of running an unlicensed money transmitter, he avoided a more damning outcome as jurors couldn’t agree on whether Tornado Cash was a tool for criminals or simply privacy-conscious code.

Summary Roman Storm was convicted of operating an unlicensed money transmitter in connection with Tornado Cash.

A Manhattan jury deadlocked on more serious charges, including money laundering and sanctions violations.

The split verdict underscores legal ambiguity around developer liability for open-source crypto tools.

The verdict came down on August 6, as Inner City Press first reported. A Manhattan jury delivered a split decision in the case against Tornado Cash creator Roman Storm.

While convicting him of operating an unlicensed money transmitter, jurors remained sharply divided after four days of deliberation over whether Storm intentionally enabled financial crimes. For prosecutors, it’s a technical victory that misses their ultimate target: proving the developer knowingly built his Ethereum mixer to conceal illicit funds.

Fractured verdict reveals limits of crypto prosecutions

Observers following the trial weren’t shocked when jurors deadlocked on the weightier charges, including money laundering and sanctions violations. Prosecutors showed how Tornado Cash handled Lazarus Group funds, but Storm’s team countered effectively, arguing that the protocol ran autonomously, leaving developers powerless to stop transactions.

The jury’s struggle with this technical distinction became clear during deliberations. Some panelists appeared unconvinced that simply writing code could amount to criminal conspiracy. After days of tense debate, they sent Judge Katherine Failla a note admitting they were hopelessly stuck on the first and third counts.

Failla delivered the Allen charge, a seldom-used judicial instruction urging deadlocked juries to continue deliberating. Yet the panel soon returned with their split decision: conviction on the money transmission count, but disagreement on the more serious allegations.

This standoff expose just how messy it gets when century-old legal frameworks collide with decentralized code.

No sooner had the verdict been read than prosecutors pounced, demanding Storm be jailed immediately. They waved around his Russian passport, pointed to suspicious Telegram chats about asylum, and highlighted the $12 million in Ethereum tied to his fugitive partner Semenov, painting Storm as a wealthy flight risk just waiting to disappear.

But the defense presented a different narrative. Keri Axel, Storm’s attorney, argued that her client had cooperated with authorities since the 2022 sanctions, voluntarily attending proffer sessions and surrendering his passport. She pointed to his five-year-old daughter, his family in the U.S., and his Washington state home secured under bond as evidence of community ties.

Axel also noted that Storm’s crypto wallets were restricted under judicial order, with access only permitted for tax payments. “He’s not a flight risk. He’s been out this whole time with no incident,” she told Judge Failla.

Ultimately, the court sided with the defense, allowing Storm to remain free on bond while the government considers its next move. Prosecutors have not announced whether they will retry him on the hung counts, though they’ve preserved the right to do so. In the meantime, the crypto world is watching closely.