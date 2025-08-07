Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm convicted of unlicensed money transmitting charges, but jury split on money laundering and sanctions charges

PANews reported on August 7 that according to The Block, a Manhattan jury found Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm guilty of conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmission business, but failed to reach a consensus on money laundering and sanctions charges.

The DeFi Education Fund and others expressed their continued support for Roman Storm. The DeFi Education Fund stated, "We are disappointed that the jury did not recognize that Storm should not be held responsible for the actions of third parties over whom he had no control." The Blockchain Association urged Storm to appeal the verdict in a post on X. According to journalist Eleanor Terrett, Storm plans to refute the charges, calling them "nonsense." Terrett reported that Storm quoted President Donald Trump, saying he would "fight, fight, fight."