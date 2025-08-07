ExchangeDEX+
Trader 0xcB92's ETH short position is on the verge of liquidation, with a total loss of approximately $2.34 million in recent transactions.

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/07 09:44
Ethereum
ETH$3,255.21+0.36%

According to PANews on August 7th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader 0xcB92 failed to take profits on his ETH short position when it had generated $4.25 million in profits, and is now on the verge of liquidation. The current liquidation price is $3,724.15. This trader has wiped out all gains from the previous three trades, and now has a principal loss of $2.34 million.

