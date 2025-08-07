Trollface creator says he has no intention of participating in a memecoin based on his work and will not take legal action Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 10:30 Share

PANews reported on August 7th that, according to Decrypt, Carlos Ramirez (nicknamed Whynne, creator of Trollface) stated in his first interview in a decade that he has "no intention" of participating in the surging Solana meme coin based on his creation, citing the capitalist nature of cryptocurrency as a potential interference with artistic expression. Whynne stated that he "constantly" receives tokens for Trollface-related meme coins and has no desire to participate or take legal action against the surging Troll meme coin, which has surged in value by over 1,050% in the past two weeks.

Market Opportunity Notcoin Price (NOT) $0.0006266 $0.0006266 $0.0006266 -0.87% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Notcoin (NOT) Live Price Chart Buy NOT Now