Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking

Babylon Labs has introduced a breakthrough in decentralized finance with the launch of trustless Bitcoin vaults.

Summary Babylon launched trustless Bitcoin vaults on Aug. 6, enabling native BTC to interact with DeFi without bridges or custodians.

Vaults use BitVM3 and zero-knowledge proofs to enforce smart contract logic while BTC remains on-chain.

The feature expands BTC’s role in DeFi and complements Babylon’s Bitcoin staking ecosystem.

Announced via an Aug. 6 post on X, these vaults allow native Bitcoin (BTC) to be used in decentralized finance applications, such as lending, stablecoin minting, and perpetual futures, without wrapping, bridging, or relying on custodians.

Bitcoin in DeFi without leaving Bitcoin

The vaults function by locking Bitcoin UTXOs under preset cryptographic rules. To unlock BTC, users must submit zero-knowledge proofs that validate smart contract logic without exposing private data. Babylon leverages BitVM3, a Bitcoin-native proof verification framework using ZKPs and garbled circuits, to ensure BTC never leaves the Bitcoin blockchain.

This design enforces DeFi logic, including liquidations and redemptions, without the need for intermediaries, allowing native Bitcoin to function as collateral on Ethereum (ETH), Cosmos (ATOM), and other chains.

A borrower might, for example, receive $50,000 in Ethereum stablecoins and lock Bitcoin in a vault. A liquidator can claim the collateral by submitting a legitimate ZKP in the event that the value of Bitcoin declines.

Use cases for the vaults include lending, stablecoin issuance, perpetual decentralized exchange collateral, and liquid staking, all while BTC remains self-custodied.

Powering BTCFi and expanding Babylon’s vision

The trustless vaults are part of Babylon’s broader push to integrate Bitcoin into decentralized economies. DeFi uses less than 1% of the roughly $1.8 trillion market capitalization of Bitcoin as of August 2025. Babylon’s solution, which supports native yield generation and aligns with Bitcoin’s philosophy, can unlock this capital.

Additionally, the vaults are connected to Babylon’s $5 billion Bitcoin staking protocol, which went live on mainnet in Aug. 2024. Babylon positions Bitcoin as a core asset for securing proof-of-stake networks by fusing vault functionality with staking rewards, such as BABY tokens.

Future developments in Babylon’s roadmap include multi-staking support, EVM integration, and a cross-chain Bitcoin liquidity layer expected in Q1 2026.