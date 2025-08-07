ECR Minerals, a publicly listed gold exploration and development company, has launched a Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy.

PANews reported on August 7th that ECR Minerals, a gold exploration and development company listed on the London Stock Exchange, plans to adopt a Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy, according to NLNico . The board of directors has approved the long-term holding of up to 50% of excess cash and free cash flow from gold production in Bitcoin.
