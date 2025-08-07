ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
Monero (XMR) price trades in the red around $284 at the time of writing on Thursday, extending its losses by 6% so far this week to hit a fresh two-month low. Bearish sentiment is growing, as reflected in rising short positions and increased activity in the futures market.Monero (XMR) price trades in the red around $284 at the time of writing on Thursday, extending its losses by 6% so far this week to hit a fresh two-month low. Bearish sentiment is growing, as reflected in rising short positions and increased activity in the futures market.

Monero Price Forecast: Privacy coin hits two-month low

Author: FxstreetSource: Fxstreet
2025/08/07 12:00
Monero
XMR$440.56-0.34%
RedStone
RED$0.2524+4.73%
Farcana
FAR$0.001479+27.94%
  • Monero price trades down over 6% so far this week, hitting its lowest level in two months.
  • On-chain and derivatives data point to a bearish outlook, with rising short bets and heightened futures market activity.
  • Technical analysis suggests a sustained close below $277.96 could open the door for a deeper correction toward $241.95.

Monero (XMR) price trades in the red around $284 at the time of writing on Thursday, extending its losses by 6% so far this week to hit a fresh two-month low. Bearish sentiment is growing, as reflected in rising short positions and increased activity in the futures market. The technical analysis suggests that a sustained close below the $277.96 support level could pave the way for a deeper pullback toward the $241.95 mark.

Monero’s risk of further downside grows as short interest spikes

CoinGlass data indicates that Monero’s long-to-short ratio at all exchanges shows 53.04% of traders are betting on the asset price to fall.

Exchange XMR long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

Exchange XMR long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

CryptoQuant’s summary data also indicates that Monero’s futures market activity is heating up as more traders are opening leveraged positions alongside negative Spot Taker CVD, signaling a potential correction ahead.

Monero Price Forecast: XMR bears aiming for $241 mark

Monero price faced rejection from its previously broken ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple lows since mid-June) on July 25 and declined more than 12% in the next 13 days to reach the lowest level since May 7. At the time of writing on Thursday, it continues to trade below $284.

If XMR continues its downward trend and closes below its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $277.93, it could extend the correction to retest its daily support at $241.95.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator and Awesome Oscillator (AO) on the daily chart are trading below the neutral levels of 50 and zero, respectively. These momentum indicators strongly indicate bearish dominance. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bearish crossover on July 20 that still holds, also indicating bearish momentum.

XMR/USDT daily chart 

XMR/USDT daily chart 

However, if XMR recovers, it could extend the recovery toward its 100-day EMA at $305.46.

Market Opportunity
Monero Logo
Monero Price(XMR)
$440.56
$440.56$440.56
-1.25%
USD
Monero (XMR) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

The post Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:48
Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

TLDR Cristiano Amon named robotics as Qualcomm’s next AI focus after expanding into automotive and industrial sectors. He emphasized that robotics relies on edge
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 07:05
South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

TLDR: FSC discussed payment suspension during the November meeting to freeze accounts before formal prosecution begins. The stock market model froze 75 accounts
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 06:54

Trending News

More

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

USCB Financial To Report Q4 2025 Results, Host Investor Call

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92,457.96
$92,457.96$92,457.96

-1.27%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,249.94
$3,249.94$3,249.94

-0.68%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2581
$2.2581$2.2581

-3.89%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$139.16
$139.16$139.16

-1.72%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14746
$0.14746$0.14746

-1.69%