Curve Finance has officially launched on Etherlink, marking a major milestone in connecting Tezos with the wider Ethereum-compatible decentralized finance ecosystem.  The deployment was announced on Aug. 6 by Etherlink as part of its Apple Farm Season 2 incentive campaign.

Curve Finance launches on Etherlink, bridging Tezos and EVM ecosystems

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/07 15:08
Curve Finance has officially launched on Etherlink, marking a major milestone in connecting Tezos with the wider Ethereum-compatible decentralized finance ecosystem. 

Summary
  • Curve Finance launched on Etherlink on Aug. 7, bringing stablecoin liquidity to Tezos’ Layer 2.
  • The deployment is part of Etherlink’s $3M Apple Farm Season 2 rewards initiative.
  • Etherlink continues growing post-mainnet with a rising TVL and deeper protocol integrations.

The deployment was announced on Aug. 6 by Etherlink as part of its Apple Farm Season 2 incentive campaign. Curve, a decentralized exchange known for its stablecoin and pegged-asset liquidity, brings a well-established DeFi tool to the Tezos (XTZ) ecosystem through this integration.

https://twitter.com/etherlink/status/1953091531084316983?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

Built using Tezos’ Smart Rollup technology, Etherlink is a layer-2 chain that supports fast, low-cost transactions and native compatibility with Ethereum (ETH) wallets like MetaMask. Now that Curve is live, users can trade stablecoins and other pegged assets on Etherlink with low slippage, while staying within the familiar Ethereum Virtual Machine environment.

This launch is part of a push to grow Etherlink’s DeFi activity through Apple Farm Season 2, a rewards program offering more than $3 million to users who interact with selected protocols. Curve joins other platforms like Superlend, Gearbox, and Lombard Finance in the campaign. Since going live, Curve has drawn in over $4.67 million in total value locked on Etherlink.

Strengthening Tezos-EVM interoperability

Curve’s arrival strengthens its position as a key part of the Tezos DeFi landscape. It’s already regarded as a possible backbone for trading stablecoins on Etherlink and other platforms connected to Tezos.

Etherlink, on the other hand, has experienced consistent growth in the past few months. It’s TVL has increased from $1.4 million to $47.7 million after exiting public beta in early 2025. Upgrades like faster bridging and faster smart contract speeds have made this growth possible. 

Although Etherlink’s rapid expansion indicates significant momentum, it’s still uncertain how long this trend will continue after incentive programs end. Even so, Curve’s deployment adds credibility to the network and opens new pathways for liquidity between Tezos and Ethereum-based chains.

