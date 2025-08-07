WLFI launches USD1 points program to reward stablecoin users Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 16:46 Share

PANews reported on August 7th that WLFI announced the upcoming launch of a USD1 Points Program, aiming to reward stablecoin users through a loyalty reward mechanism. The program will initially partner with select crypto exchanges, allowing users to earn points through activities such as trading USD1 pairs, holding USD1 balances, participating in USD1 staking, and using designated DeFi protocols. The points rules and partner details will be announced soon, and the plan is to also support interactive functions of the WLFI mobile app.

