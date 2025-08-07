China's central bank will conduct 700 billion yuan of reverse repurchase operations Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 17:06 Share

PANews reported on August 7 that the People's Bank of China's Open Market Operations Office issued an announcement stating that in order to maintain ample liquidity in the banking system, on August 8, 2025, the People's Bank of China will conduct a 700 billion yuan buy-back reverse repurchase operation with a fixed quantity, interest rate bidding, and multiple price bidding methods, with a term of 3 months (91 days).

