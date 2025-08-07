Trump to sign executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in alternative assets like cryptocurrencies Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 18:08 Share

PANews reported on August 7 that according to foreign media reports, Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday, intending to allow private equity, real estate, cryptocurrencies and other alternative assets to be included in the investment scope of US 401(k) retirement accounts.

Market Opportunity Sidekick Price (K) $0.004525 $0.004525 $0.004525 +0.24% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Sidekick (K) Live Price Chart Buy K Now