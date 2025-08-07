ExchangeDEX+
PANews reported on August 7 that according to foreign media reports, Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday, intending to allow private equity, real estate, cryptocurrencies and other alternative

Trump to sign executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in alternative assets like cryptocurrencies

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/07 18:08
PANews reported on August 7 that according to foreign media reports, Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday, intending to allow private equity, real estate, cryptocurrencies and other alternative assets to be included in the investment scope of US 401(k) retirement accounts.

