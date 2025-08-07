ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
Author: Token Relations Compiled by Tim, PANews In this month’s new Solana Sessions interview series, we spoke with Emmett Hollyer, General Manager of Solana Mobile. Solana Mobile, an innovative projectAuthor: Token Relations Compiled by Tim, PANews In this month’s new Solana Sessions interview series, we spoke with Emmett Hollyer, General Manager of Solana Mobile. Solana Mobile, an innovative project

Exclusive Interview with Solana Mobile General Manager: How does the zero-commission Web3 mobile Seeker start the flywheel effect?

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/07 17:30
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0002102-2.09%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005118-0.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.005651+1.91%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00001136+0.42%

Author: Token Relations

Compiled by Tim, PANews

In this month’s new Solana Sessions interview series, we spoke with Emmett Hollyer, General Manager of Solana Mobile.

Solana Mobile, an innovative project from Solana Labs, is committed to deeply integrating crypto-native functionality into smartphones. The newly released Seeker phone embodies this philosophy. This Android device features a built-in "Seed Vault" crypto wallet, secure storage for private key mnemonics, and native support for decentralized applications (DApps) through the Solana dApp store.

Solana Mobile is building a product that delivers the same smoothness as Web2 devices while incorporating Web3 elements. We will delve into how this project is driving the mobile adoption of the Web3 ecosystem by providing a more user-friendly mobile Web3 experience for crypto users and developers through improved usability, security, and performance.

Exploring the New Era of Web3 Smartphones

Ordinary people are constantly glued to their smartphones, while crypto-native users can’t live without computer monitors. However, a major pain point of Web3 today is that too many applications are not mobile-friendly.

Solana Mobile is trying to solve this problem with the "Seeker," a phone designed to make it easier for people on the go to use crypto apps. Emmet Hollyer, general manager of Solana Mobile, said the new phone comes just over two years after the launch of its flagship Saga model, but it brings new design elements.

This phone introduces a new seed vault technology for protecting digital assets. Users can sign transactions with a double touch + fingerprint scan, and the operation logic is exactly the same as Apple Pay authentication method.

"We want to make this as frictionless as possible," Hollyer said. "When you use internet products, it should feel frictionless, but when you start using crypto products, it often becomes difficult."

Solana Seeker also aims to make the development experience equally convenient and cost-effective. Hollyer explained that the Solana Mobile dApp Store features nearly 100 mobile apps, with free deployment. Unlike traditional web app stores, which can be restrictive, the Solana Mobile Store breaks the mold, allowing developers to unleash their creativity and truly experience the power of decentralization.

Hollyer added: "Our platform is extremely cryptocurrency-friendly. Developers don't have to worry about marketing or hiding crypto functionality, and we don't charge any fees. Our core focus is supporting development teams in building great apps and getting them on the market."

Seeker Phone also eliminates the fee structure common in other mobile app stores. "A core principle of many cryptocurrency innovations is to eliminate the middlemen between users and businesses," Holler said. "Charging a hefty 30% fee is contrary to the philosophy of our ecosystem, and we firmly believe that this is not the way to achieve our goals."

Solana Mobile is fully committed to transforming Seeker into a "financial infrastructure" platform that goes beyond crypto devices. Operations Director Holler revealed that with the launch of "Seeker Season" in September, more dApps will be launched. Positioned as "financial infrastructure," this phone is expanding inclusive finance by lowering the barrier to entry for developers. Whether acquiring new users or developing applications, the Seeker phone will become a foundational channel for breaking down industry barriers.

“If you can achieve a scenario where there are a bunch of compelling and unique apps that drive more users to their phones and drive more spending, then the resulting flow of money will create economic opportunities for developers, which will attract even more developers,” Hollyer said. This flywheel effect will build a sustainable financial ecosystem for both users and developers, he added.

Solana Seeker Sales Report

  • 150,000 pre-sale orders
  • 80% of orders come from outside the United States
  • 10 tracks, 100 dApps
  • Price: $500

Solana Seeker Hardware Configuration

  • MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB storage space
  • ​​6.36-inch AMOLED display, 460 PPI, 120 Hz​​
Market Opportunity
Helium Mobile Logo
Helium Mobile Price(MOBILE)
$0.0002102
$0.0002102$0.0002102
-2.09%
USD
Helium Mobile (MOBILE) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

The post Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:48
Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

TLDR Cristiano Amon named robotics as Qualcomm’s next AI focus after expanding into automotive and industrial sectors. He emphasized that robotics relies on edge
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 07:05
South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

TLDR: FSC discussed payment suspension during the November meeting to freeze accounts before formal prosecution begins. The stock market model froze 75 accounts
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 06:54

Trending News

More

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

USCB Financial To Report Q4 2025 Results, Host Investor Call

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92,484.49
$92,484.49$92,484.49

-1.24%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,247.66
$3,247.66$3,247.66

-0.75%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2603
$2.2603$2.2603

-3.79%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$139.19
$139.19$139.19

-1.70%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14754
$0.14754$0.14754

-1.64%