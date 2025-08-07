Galaxy's GK8 Launches Lido ETH Custody Service Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 20:56 Share

PANews reported on August 7th that Galaxy's institutional-grade custodian, GK8, has integrated custody support for the Lido protocol's stETH token, according to Lido's official blog. GK8 clients can now securely custody and mint stETH directly through its platform, without the need for additional intermediaries or complex technical processes. stETH is Ethereum's most liquid staking token, currently representing approximately 25% of all staked ETH and with a total locked-in value exceeding $ 30 billion.

