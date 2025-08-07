Mind Network launches on-chain messaging system to support RWA compliance, privacy, and encryption ecosystem

PANews reported on August 7 that Mind Network officially launched a new protocol, Encrypted Messaging Onchain, which aims to provide native, compliant privacy and communication capabilities for real-world asset (RWA) scenarios such as real estate, stablecoin liquidation, and cross-border payments.

This solution supports automatic key generation by wallets, achieving end-to-end encryption and allowing users to attach structured, encrypted, and verifiable messages to any transaction, meeting compliance requirements for information such as purpose, identity, and auditing in financial activities. Its mechanism is similar to the standard messaging systems used in traditional finance and cross-border trade.

Encrypted Messaging Onchain combines fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) with traditional cryptographic techniques to ensure that sensitive data is accessible only to authorized parties. Officials stated that the blockchain industry currently lacks such an encrypted messaging standard for RWA. This protocol is expected to become a key component in building an "on-chain SWIFT" infrastructure and promote regulatory compliance within the crypto ecosystem.